Vevo, Strata integration

Music video network Vevo has integrated with Comcast advertising unit FreeWheel’s Strata platform. Vevo’s integration will enable Strata’s local spot buyers access to Vevo inventory for local markets.

As the composition of the traditional TV audience changes, media agencies are looking for creative ways to augment their linear TV buys to reach consumers across new endpoints. Vevo’s scale enables agencies to expand their existing footprint, meaning advertisers can engage with approximately half of the US population, including hard-to-reach audiences. Two-thirds of Vevo viewers, for example, are in the 18-49 age group, more than half of which identify themselves as light TV viewers.

“With at least 150 million Americans already watching Vevo each month, our presence in local markets is unmatched. Our viewership is set to grow even more as we expand our distribution network in OTT and CTV,” said Nicholas Simonetti, director, US local ad sales, Vevo. “Furthermore, this integration gives local teams a new opportunity to align themselves with premium, brand-safe content featuring the world’s biggest celebrities. Harder-to-reach audiences, such as younger or multicultural audiences, find our content highly engaging, which helps boost brand recall.”

“As younger viewers incorporate music videos into their overall viewing experience, brands are looking for premium publishers who can deliver these audiences across local footprints,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, vice president, partnership solutions, FreeWheel. “By working with Vevo, FreeWheel is streamlining the local spot workflow for Strata agencies, while offering the ability to capture these younger audiences within unique, engaging music video content.”