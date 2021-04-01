FUEL TV launches in India and Mexico

FUEL TV, the global home of action sports, is now available in India and Mexico through Samsung TV Plus. The free service delivers instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and more via Samsung TV sets.

Included in all of Samsung Smart TVs 2017-2021, FUEL TV shiwcases surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and skiing, BMX and mountain biking.

“Reinforcing our presence in Mexico and being able to reach India for the first time represents, for us, another important milestone in our global agreement with Samsung TV Plus,” stated Fernando Figueiredo, FUEL TV’s CEO.“We have been working with the data that we obtain from the market, which allows us to adapt our programming and to reach our consumers with an offer that is increasingly adapted to their preferences and needs.”

The service is already available in the US, Canada, England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia and Brazil.