Musk’s Starlink reaches Ireland

Starlink, Elon Musk’s broadband by satellite system, has seen its reception equipment reach County Kerry in Ireland.

The Irish Examiner newspaper reports that the equipment is being trialled in Kerry’s remote Black Valley and will be active within days.

The report adds that that the pilot project is being conducted by the Ireland’s Department of Rural and Community Development, under license by the Commission for Communications Regulation, more commonly known as ComReg.

Community groups in the Kerry valley have reportedly been co-operating “eagerly” and a location where the device could serve a number of single houses would be selected this week.