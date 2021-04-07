Research: Ads raising NEXTGEN TV awareness

New NEXTGEN TV advertising, with a debut introduction in late 2020 on local television stations in the US, is resonating strongly with consumers, according to research from consultancy firm Magid.

The marketing campaign promoting the digital television standard ATSC 3.0 – the so-called NEXTGEN TV – began in November 2020 and ran through the holiday season in six US TV Designated Market Areas, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that “the future of television has arrived”. The campaign used high tech ads created by Hothouse in Atlanta, which not only grabbed viewer attention but sent many to explore more information on WatchNextGenTV.com.

Research conducted by Magid in conjunction with the Pearl TV business group – US broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media platforms for the broadcast industry – tested the new marketing campaign on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV.

The research found:

One in four of respondents were aware of a new service called NEXTGEN TV;

73 per cent of respondents reacted positively to the TV spots with virtually no negative reaction;

60 per cent of the consumers who viewed the ads responded that they are likely to purchase a TV that has NEXTGEN TV technology within the next year.

“The six market campaign, which focused on cities with a strong mix of NEXTGEN TV stations, reached viewers with a sustained effort over the holiday season,” noted Anne Schelle, Pearl TV Managing Director. “Stations contributed time to air more than 8,000 commercials to this multi-million dollar campaign. This effort reveals not only the value of NEXTGEN TV, but the differentiation that consumers perceive. In particular, consumers find the upgradability of the technology and new audio functionality to be very attractive. The Dolby Audio System with immersive movie theatre quality sound and Voice + dialogue enhancement for consistent volume from channel to channel along with the interactive possibilities of NEXTGEN TV were key drivers for these consumers.”

Covid-19 also impacted the rise of Internet-connected TV in the past year, broadening its appeal to viewers. “As consumers are spending more time than ever on their connected TV, their desire for more options and interactive content has grown,” commented Katie Larson, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Innovation, Magid. “NEXTGEN TV’s key features align well with this shift in consumer viewing habits.”

The research showed these elements stand out as strong differentiators for NEXTGEN TV: