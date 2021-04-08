France: BrutX YA SVoD service

French global digital media brand Brut has launched SVoD service BrutX, initially in France, ahead of a European and worldwide roll-out within two years.

Targeting young adults under 35 year-old, BrutX offers entertainment contents with films, drama and animation series as well as documentaries for a €4.99 fee per month. The ad-free service is available online, as an app, on Apple TV, and from Free and Orange’s SVoD section.

It is launching with one-third original content along with exclusive acquisitions that resonate with Brut’s progressive values and centres of interest such as environment, women’s rights, genre and sexuality, minorities, health.

BrutX features titles such as transgender miniseries Veneno, from the producers of Casa de Papel and documentaries such as Cartels, about the Mexican drug traffic, and Kiwu, about child soldiers.

Launched in 2016 in France, Brut has become a digital global media brand, claiming one billion users in 60 countries and 20 billion video views per month.

The investment required to create BrutX is part of the $40 million raised in July 2019 by co-founders Renaud Le Van Kim and Guillaume Lacroix.