Survey: Programmatic ads “thriving business model”

An overwhelming majority (87.4 per cent) of network service provider (NSP) executives agree that programmatic advertising delivered through smart/connected TVs and/or customer premises equipment (such as set-top boxes) will be an important source of revenue for network service providers and pay-TV operators in Europe.

These are among the findings of a recent BTR-100 survey of senior executives with European communications service providers across the full array of delivery media. The project was commissioned by programmatic technologies and business models specialist Hoppr.

“The uptake of Connected TVs by consumers across Europe through the pandemic year of 2020 has created an intelligent infrastructure that allows pay-TV operators and network service providers to deliver highly targeted messages to connected-home audiences in an automated manner,” advises Cyril Daoud, CEO of Hoppr.

“Our first annual survey of European operators reveals a thriving new business model that is creating much more intimate ties between consumers and brands. European service providers are in an ideal position to tailor engaging advertising content with a level of precision and transparency that is already revolutionising the industry,” he adds.

European pay-TV operators and network service providers plan to expand investments in programmatic advertising initiatives to generate high-margin revenue streams from brand managers and marketing agencies over the course of 2021. In so doing, executives are exploring new business models and advertising technology solutions that will monetise access to connected home audiences across the region without disrupting end-user entertainment experiences.

The survey of 103 European network service provider executives also revealed:

85.4 per cent of respondents believe new developments in ‘ad-tech solutions’ are making it easier for network service providers in Europe to deploy programmatic advertising initiatives.

Over half, 58.3 per cent of executives surveyed say generating revenues from programmatic advertising initiatives is a complicated business model to develop.

Nearly three quarters (74.8 per cent) indicated that their NSPs are already generating programmatic advertising revenues in one form or another.

67 per cent reported their organisations generated more programmatic advertising revenues in 2020 compared to 2019.

Just over three quarters (75.7 per cent) of respondents indicated that their NSPs will generate more programmatic advertising revenues in 2021 than in 2020.

As a result, 72.8 per cent of organisations represented in the European survey are planning to invest more resources into developing programmatic advertising programmes over the course of 2021.

In rank order of priorities, NSPs in Europe currently plan to roll out programmatic advertising initiatives via: