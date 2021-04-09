DAZN mulls IPO

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is considering an IPO. “If circumstances were right, I can see us tapping the public capital markets or the private capital markets over the next few years,” co-CEO James Rushton told Reuters.

Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, DAZN debuted in Germany and Japan in 2016, and in December 2020 launch its service in a further 200 countries.

The group’s flat-rate deals to view premium sports via smart TVs and connected devices have undercut pay-TV packages offered by established broadcasters. Recently it acquired Serie A football rights in Italy, outbidding Sky Italia, and it has a well-documented interest in Premier League rights.

However, DAZN’s early losses were significant as it splashed out on content rights, and it was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many live sporting events cancelled around the globe.