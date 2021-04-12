Spain: Pay-TV in over 8m homes

Pay-TV in Spain has surpassed the 8 million subscriber mark for the first time, after a 13.6 per cent rise in one year reaching 8.2 million customers at the end of 2020.

A report from the regulatory body CNMC reveals that 78 per cent of all subscribers are enjoying TV in a convergent package with Spaniards watching TV a daily average of 3 hours and 42 minutes as a whole.

However, TV revenues fell by 10 per cent versus the previous year as a result of the pandemic. In the fourth quarter, pay-TV made €531.6 million in revenues versus FTA TV’s €500.6 million.

TV ad revenues saw a fall of 2.4 per cent in the last quarter to €530 million versus the same period last year with Atresmedia and Mediaset taking 81 per cent of all TV ad revenues. 75.2 per cent of Spaniards watch TV through DTT, followed by IP and cable TV with 23.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent via satellite.