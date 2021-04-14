Joyne goes bust

Joyne, the Dutch DTH broadcaster, has entered bankruptcy. The company was declared bankrupt by a court in Noord-Nederland.

Joyne has been on air since September 2017 using Eutelsat’s 9B satellite (transmitting from 9 degrees East). Eutelsat is likely to be the company’s largest creditor.

Local reports say that Joyne has struggled to break into largely cables markets and had gained a modest 0.1 per cent market share.

Joyne continues to broadcast for the time being according to local reports from Totaal TV.

The business features all the main Dutch public broadcasters plus options for premium content, in particular sport, and targeted viewers in the Netherlands and Belgium. Total channel count at launch was 30 although more recently it was offering around 55 television channels plus radio stations. Joyne uses the Conax encryption system.