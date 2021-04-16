FUEL TV broadcasts the WSL Tour

FUEL TV will join the WSL Tour and broadcast pro surfing’s top 34 men and 17 women battle for glory in both familiar and off the beaten track waters around the vast continental country Down Under.

After the pandemic put the cometition on hiatus, the World Surf League is set to return under a new format, starting at Pipeline, Hawaii, and finishing at Lower Trestles, CA-USA. Between the two locations, the Tour will cross the globe through Australia, Northern California, mainland Mexico, Brazil, and Tahiti.

The challenging, elite level surf competition will air live bon FUEL TV in EMEA, LatAm (excluding Brazil), Asia and Portugal.

The WSL Tour kick-offs with its restructured Australian Leg, which has already started and runs until May 26th.