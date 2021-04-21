Spain: Mediaset, Google HbbTV ad deal

Mediaset Spain and Google have signed an agreement to create an adserver that gathers together all metrics, data and cross-media segmentation in one single platform to easily manage digital advertising on all devices – above all connected TV and HbbTV.

With the deal, Mediaset will have a unified inventory that will enable it to develop cross-media initiatives increasing its advertising impact. The TV broadcaster aims to be prepared for the new advertising formats within TV and video. and the demand for greater audience segmentation.

“Connected TV opens new opportunities and this agreement is a clear commitment of both companies with innovation and development in the market on a national level”, said Paolo Vasile, CEO of Mediaset Spain.