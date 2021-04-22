CABSAT postponed to October 2021

After consultation with its key stakeholders, organisers of broadcast industry trade show CABSAT have announced that what they describe as a special edition of the event is take place on October 26th – 28th 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, exploring “exciting” synergies with EXPO 2020.
The event, usually held in the first quarter of the year, was scheduled for May 24th – 26th 2021 in light of the pandemic, having been cancelled entirely in 2020.
Besides a special focus on the SATEXPO Summit with a wider content offering, CABSAT is launching ‘NextGen Content’ in partnership with Dubai Studio City, a new marketplace to buy, sell or co-produce TV and film content for the Arabic market.
“We look forward to your continued support and welcoming you to Dubai in October this year,” conclude CABSAT organisers.
