Report: Service stacking takes off in Nordic video market

The Nordic video market remains one of the strongest and most progressive in the world reports Futuresource Consulting, with Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland enjoying high penetration of superfast broadband, wide adoption of the English language, a high level of disposable income and an overall thirst for entertainment.

Joanna Wright, Senior Analyst at Futuresource Consulting shared the latest findings, stating that “2020 saw the Nordic region consolidate its position as some of the most advanced digital markets globally, aided by strong SVoD adoption as the sector capitalised on the thirst for content during the pandemic. Existing Pan-Nordic services and the arrival of new services helped drive service stacking to take an already well-established market to new heights”.

According to Futuresource, the Nordic region is famed for being a strong, early adopter market, with Netflix being a key driver of this in the past. However, with SVoD competition ramping up in the Nordic region, we have started to see a slowdown in the growth for Netflix. It remains the bedrock of the Nordic SVoD market, leading the sector across all four markets. It grew by just 7 per cent to over 4 million subscribers in 2020, with local service Viaplay & the newly launched Disney+ becoming the key drivers of growth across the region.

Furthermore, interest in SVoD has grown in popularity amongst older demographics. Circa 30 per cent of new users to Netflix (those who had signed up to the service in the last six months to a year from June 2020) were aged 45+.

Looking forward to 2021, SVoD growth is predicted to slow, as it is thought many consumers would have brought their subscription forward during the pandemic. Netflix growth is also slowing due to the already high penetration rate, whilst password sharing is high. According to Futuresource’s LWD survey from summer 2020, 46 per cent of Netflix subscribers in Sweden share their password with one or more people.

The transactional video market remains healthy and ahead of other European markets in terms of EST and iVoD engagement. Boosted by the stay-at-home measures during the pandemic, transactional digital video spend growth was spearheaded by Sweden, up 10 per cent in 2020. While Norway and Denmark also witnessed growth, this was a more muted performance than anticipated due to the lack of new released content. Despite this, momentum on catalogue is helping to drive the overall sector.

Additionally, rapid broadband speeds and a high penetration of smart TVs have played a key role in accelerating the transactional market in the Nordics in recent years. Futuresource estimates in 2021 c.85 per cent of households will have a smart TV in the Nordic region (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden) – the highest level in Europe, providing a seamless way for consumers to view premium streamed content and making finding and viewing transactional content much quicker and easier.