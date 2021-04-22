Vevo on VIDAA-powered smart TVs

Music video network Vevo has partnered with smart TV operating system VIDAA to launch the Vevo app on VIDAA-powered smart TVs, including models by Hisense and Toshiba. The app launch further solidifies Vevo’s competitive stance in the marketplace as Vevo grows its connected TV (CTV) and OTT footprint.

The new Vevo app provides millions of Hisense and Toshiba smart TV users with access to hundreds of thousands of high-quality music videos, including official releases and live performances, as well as originally produced content by Vevo. Simultaneously, brands and ad agencies can leverage this ad supported environment to incrementally reach consumers, especially those that prefer to stream content, as consumers globally choose CTV screens to view music videos.

“We are excited to partner with VIDAA, an international powerhouse in the TV space,” declared Rob Christensen, vice president of advanced TV sales and distribution department at Vevo. “Additionally, Hisense and Toshiba are loved and trusted global brands that push the boundaries of innovation with advanced products that will ensure the best music video viewing experience for fans around the world – where, how and when they want it. With VIDAA, we are carrying on our mission to elevate the music video and help fans enjoy this art form by creating even more ways to easily access our vast library.”

“VIDAA is excited to team up with one of the biggest music video networks in the world. Music is one of four VIDAA pillars. As the expert programmer of music videos, Vevo understands the value of both exceptional content and experiences – just as we do – making them a natural partner for VIDAA as we integrate music videos into our entertainment offerings,” said Guy Edri, executive vice president, VIDAA.

Preinstalled on new Hisense TVs and Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense, VIDAA OS provides consumers a full suite of smart TV features as well as linear and streaming content options with more than 300 apps. The Vevo app is accessible in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand on both VIDAA’s base OS and VIDAA Free, a curated section of free content by VIDAA.