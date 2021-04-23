Japan: Extreme E signs J SPORTS deal

Electric SUV racing series, Extreme E, has announced that one of Japan’s largest sports broadcaster, J SPORTS, is televising the championship on its linear channels, J SPORTS 1, J SPORTS 2, J SPORTS 3 and J SPORTS 4.

All five of this year’s X Prix are being aired with Japanese subtitles, beginning with the debut event which was beamed live from Saudi Arabia. In addition, audiences in Japan were also able to enjoy streaming and highlights of the season opener on J SPORTS’ digital platform, J SPORTS On Demand.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E said: “Our broadcast agreement with J Sports allows Extreme E to reach a huge Japanese audience with our sport for purpose series. J Sports is well-known for its exceptional coverage of major sport including our sister championship, Formula E – and I am confident that last weekend’s incredible Extreme E season opener from Saudi Arabia delighted its discerning audiences in Japan as well as everyone else who saw it from around the world. As a sport without spectators on site, it is vital that our series can be seen by as many people as possible and the only way to do that is through a screen. We look forward to bringing our next four X Prixs to J Sports’ audience – as well as sharing Extreme E’s wider messages around electrification, environment and equality.”

Yoshinori Konno, Vice President and Director at J SPORTS, said: “We are celebrating the amazing debut of this innovating electric SUV racing series. It is our great pleasure that J SPORTS is partnering with Extreme E and will deliver all the races during its inaugural season. As the leading sport-dedicated broadcaster in Japan, we also feel esteemed about supporting this promising project with the mission of enlightening public awareness of issues including climate change as well as gender equality.”