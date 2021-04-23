Khalifa invests in Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that US rapper Wiz Khalifa has invested in the league and will play an active role in continuing to shape the PFL brand.

In his advisory role, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating various elements of pop culture – from music integration and content creation to MMA lifestyle apparel. PFL will incorporate Khalifa’s music throughout its regular season, playoff and championship events and will co-produce original MMA content for fans. Khalifa joins PFL’s best-in-class ownership group which includes Ted Leonsis, Kevin Hart, Brandon Beck and Mark Burnett.



“I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League,” said Khalifa. “I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan – to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting and I can’t wait for the action to get started on April 23rd.”

“I’m excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL’s ownership group and partner with such a gifted global music and cultural icon,” added PFL CEO, Peter Murray. “Wiz will play an active role in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL brand and how it resonates with the 550 million fans around the world.”

The 2021 PFL Season will begin April 23rd. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29th, May 6th, June 10th, June 17th, and June 25th.