Research: Netflix dominates “watch free” searches

Netflix is the UK’s most popular streaming service – that people are hoping to access for free.

Research from IVA Advice has revealed the streaming platform receives the most online searches when accompanied by phrases like “free” and “how to get free”.

The company accounts for half (50 per cent) of all searches looking for no-cost streaming, followed by 27 per cent for Amazon Prime Video.

Sky is the third most searched TV service that the public hopes to access without a subscription, with 11 per cent of the search volume. In addition Sky’s streaming service Now TV is fourth in the list, with just under 5 per cent of searches.

Disney+ comes in fifth, and accounts for 4 per cent of searches looking for free TV and film content.

Searches for free access to BBC iPlayer, which is free for licence fee payers in the UK, accumulated 1 per cent of the volume, ahead of Apple TV Plus (0.5 per cent) and ITV Player (0.1 per cent).

The recently launched BritBox streaming service did not return any results.