Satellite 2021 show postponed again

The Satellite 2021 trade show and conference held in Washington DC has been postponed again.

Originally scheduled to be held in the early spring of this year, the annual show was slipped to July because of Covid concerns. It was not held last year because of the pandemic.

The organisers have been told that because the convention centre in downtown DC is currently being used as a mass vaccination site it is now unavailable. The authorities say the convention centre will continue to be used as a mass vaccination site for the foreseeable future. At this time, they cannot determine if or when the Mayor will allow events to be held in building.

Consequently, a new date and new location has been selected. The show will now be held out-of-town at the Gaylord National Convention Centre at the National Harbor during the week of September 7th – 10th.