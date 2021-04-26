Analyst: OTT revs to reach $210bn by 2026

Global revenues from OTT TV episodes and movies will reach $210 billion (€174bn) in 2026; up from $106 billion on 2020, according to the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. About $23 billion will be added in 2021 alone.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2026. This proportion is down from 71 per cent in 2020; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate.

“The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Its share of global revenues will still be 42 per cent by 2026. This market is far from mature. US revenues will climb by $42 billion between 2020 and 2026 to reach $88 billion.”

From the extra $104 billion revenues between 2020 and 2026, China will add $8.4 billion to reach to $24 billion. Japan will add $4.5 billion to double to $9.2 billion. India will increase by $4.7 billion to more than triple to $6.7 billion.

SVoD revenues will climb by $59 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $126 billion. SVoD’s share of the total will dip slightly from 62 per cent in 2020 to 60 per cent in 2026. AVoD revenues will increase by $39 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $66 billion – 32 per cent of total OTT revenues by 2026, up from 26 per cent in 2020.