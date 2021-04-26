HDR10+ growth continues

Trade body HDR10+ Technologies has revealed additional strategic partners who have signed on as HDR10+ adopters. The organisation says it has been working to generate greater awareness about the video technology – and High Dynamic Range (HDR), in general – and is also rapidly expanding the roster of compatible content, devices, tools, and services.

As a result, HDR10+ technology is now available from more than 100 different companies, offering advancements to everything from professional content creation to consumer electronics.

In the world of OTT streaming, Paramount+ is now delivering original shows such as The Stand to certified HDMI devices. They join Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and other services in supporting HDR10+.

According to HDR+ Technologies, there are hundreds of different movies, television shows and user-generated programmes now available, including recent hits and classic titles.

Additionally, Google and Roku have become the latest companies to certify products with the tech and will be offering a number of compatible devices.

The technology is also found on a variety of other formats and platforms, including the new APEX (Airline Passenger EXperience) Association standard that allows this level of content to be enjoyed during in-flight entertainment.

“Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10+ and working with the HDR+ Technologies LLC,” said Matt Frost, director of product management at Google. “We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience.”

“At Roku, we are dedicated to providing consumers with easy-to-use products that offer a lot of value and choice,” added Mark Ely, vice president of retail product strategy at Roku. “We recently announced Roku OS 10, a free software update rolling out to Roku devices, and we have enabled HDR10+ on the all-new Roku Express 4K+, Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra (2020) products for an even more vivid and bright viewing experience on TVs that support it.”