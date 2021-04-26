Oscar win for Sky’s Promising Young Woman

Sky Original movie, Promising Young Woman, has taken home an Academy Award, with Emerald Fennell earning the honour of Best Original Screenplay.

The movie is available exclusively on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW in the UK.

Promising Young Woman, which also won two BAFTAs for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay, stars Carey Mulligan stars as‘Cassie; a smart but singularly focused woman, who in order to overcome events from her past lives a double life by night. Following an unexpected encounter, Cassie is given the chance to right the wrongs of the past.



It joins the Sky Original film line-up in a partnership with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.