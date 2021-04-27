Google, Univision media transformation partnership

Google and US Spanish-language content and media company Univision have agreed a new, multi-year, strategic partnership to accelerate growth across Univision’s portfolio of media and content properties, providing solutions that will enable it to build the media company of tomorrow.

Google Cloud will help drive Univision’s digital transformation, deepening the media company’s relationships with Hispanic audiences and communities, and enabling it to continue creating market-defining content for the next generation of Spanish-speaking viewers. Univision will also collaborate with other Google product areas, such as Android, Android TV OS, YouTube, Google Play, Google Ad Manager, and Google Search to enhance its capabilities and improve the overall viewer experience.

“At Univision, we’ve set out to be the most important global Spanish-language media company, and our partnership with Google is a critical piece of our transformation,” stated Wade Davis, CEO of Univision Communications. “By leveraging Google’s technology platform and expertise, we will transform our infrastructure to bring our customers an enhanced media experience.”

Google will help Univision consolidate its multiple digital distribution platforms, modernise its production systems, create a new customer data warehouse, and migrate key enterprise applications to Google Cloud. This will allow them to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across its content libraries to provide customers with proactive, personalized recommendations. It will also enable the company to forge stronger advertising relationships with its audiences via insights derived from data.

“Increasing demand for digital media and streaming content is a huge opportunity for media companies to connect with audiences in new ways,” noted Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “We’re excited to partner with Univision to use Google Cloud’s technology and platforms like YouTube, Play and Android, to inform, entertain, and engage the next generation of Spanish-speaking viewers around the world.”

As the media landscape evolves, Google will also help Univision expand its growing streaming offerings, allowing the company to reach more consumers on the devices of their choice, wherever they are in the world. For example, Univision will expand its global YouTube partnership in the coming years and will integrate with entertainment features on Google Search that help people discover TV shows and movies. The company will also use Google Ad Manager for ad decisioning globally and Google’s Dynamic Ad Insertion for PrendeTV and future video-on-demand offerings. Finally, Univision will distribute its content and services on Google Play across Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.