ISPA UK adds 6 partners

The Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA UK) has announced its six annual partners for 2021:

CityFibre – Full Fibre Infrastructure Partner

EPS Global – Open Disaggregated Solutions Partner

Fibrain – Fibre Technologies Partner

Netgem – TV & Smart WiFi Partner

Openreach – Infrastructure Partner

Plume – CX & Smart WiFi Partner

In a press statement, ISPA said: “It is a very exciting time for the ISP sector, as there are huge nationwide plans to roll out fibre and gigabit capable broadband, investing billions in upgrading key infrastructure and developing services to drive the UK’s recovery from Covid-19. ISPA is proud to represent more than 150 ISPs that are leading these efforts. Our members are supported by an ecosystem of organisations that underpin the UK’s broadband networks and services. From building infrastructure and providing cost-effective solutions to run networks to offering over-the-top services that improve the customer experience, ISPA annual partners cover a wide range of solutions and services for our members.”

ISPA’s Partners will play a key role in supporting ISPA in representing the interests of its members and delivering positive outcomes for the sector.

ISPA Chair, Andrew Glover, commented: “We are delighted to welcome such a diverse and high-quality range of Partners to ISPA for 2021. The ambitions and possibilities of the ISP sector are growing at a really exciting rate, whether it be network builders, broadband suppliers and everything in between. We see our Partners as vitally important to ensure that ISPA can support our members at this time and we look forward to working with them all.”

Katie Milligan, MD Customer, Commercial and Propositions, Openreach, said: “Our communication provider customers are at the heart of everything we do and over the past few years we’ve been using our greater independence as a business to continue to forge deeper partnerships across the entire industry. Being a long-standing partner of ISPA helps us to strengthen those bonds, and forms part of our wider engagement with our customers to ensure we can understand their needs and deliver an outstanding service for them.

Emma Goodwin, Head of Sales – Consumer ISP, CityFibre, said: “Joining ISPA as an Infrastructure Partner is an important step in our engagement with and support of ISPA members who want to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for consumer FTTH services. We’re eager to meet with members who want to find out how they can serve gigabit capable, full fibre connectivity. Similarly, we’re looking forward to supporting ISPA’s great events, prestigious industry awards and informative networking conferences.”

Colin Lynch, CEO, EPS Global, commented: ”We joined ISPA’s programme as Open Disaggregated Solutions Partner because our mission statements are uniquely aligned – to provide essential support to UK-based Service Providers and drive innovation in the industry. We are here to help ISPs in the UK deliver the broadband connectivity their customers demand through the provision of open, disaggregated solutions which separate the hardware from the software. For ISPs this means more choice of equipment vendors, more flexibility in their network design, centralised management, automation and importantly, cost savings.”

Piotr Golubski, Business Development Director, Fibrain, added: “By joining ISPA UK we enter the community of companies and organizations that come together to drive forward the Internet in the UK. We strongly believe that being a part of the ISPA community gives us an unprecedented opportunity to show how FIBRAIN can contribute to the development of fibre network in the UK and finally build a strong and lasting relationship”

Shan Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Netgem UK & Ireland, said: “As the partner of choice of UK AltNets and fast-growing ISPs for TV and whole home WiFi we found ISPA to be a fantastic platform to reach and engage with that community – having partnered for over 2 years with ISPA we’ve found that as an organisation and a team they are fantastic to work with and know how to evolve and move fast, much like the industry they represent.”

Robert Lamb, Senior Director of Business Development, Plume, commented: “In the era of hyperconnectivity and personalisation, delivering superior customer experiences to homes and small businesses is critical for communications service providers. As the focus shifts from “feeds and speeds” to the provision of intelligent services – including flawless self-optimizing WiFi and AI-enhanced cybersecurity – we look forward to working with ISPAUK to ensure that members have access to Plume’s cloud-driven platform and services suites that are field-proven to increase customer satisfaction, increase ARPU and importantly, reduce churn.”