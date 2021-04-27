Spain doubles 5G licences to 40 years

The Spanish governemnt has revealed it will double the duration of radio frequency licences, including for 5G networks, to 40 years in future auctions.

The change in legislation comes in order to allow telcos and investors better visibility on their investment in the heavily indebted sector, which requires high levels of spending to build infrastructure such as fibre optic networks, according to Reuters.

“Extending the duration of these concessions (is) a way of guaranteeing stability, predictability and adequate return on investment for the operators,” the economic and digital affairs ministry said following approval by a council of ministers.