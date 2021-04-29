DISH Network Q1 revenues up, subs down

April 29, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

DISH Network, the US pay-TV provider, has reported Q1 revenue totalling $4.5 billion (€3.7bn) for the quarter ending March 31st 2021, compared to $3.22 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $630 million for the first quarter 2021, compared to $73 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.99 for the first quarter, compared to $0.13 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 230,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 413,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.06 pay-TV subscribers, including 8.69 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.37 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 161,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the fourth quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.89 million retail wireless subscribers.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. DISH Network boosts revenue and subs in Q3
  2. DISH Network loses 281,000 pay-TV subs in Q2
  3. Dish Network loses 12,000 TV subs
  4. DISH Network adds 656,000 subs in Q2
  5. DISH Network slows subs losses

You must be logged in to post a comment Login