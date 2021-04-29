Chisora vs Parker illegal streaming warning

In advance of the Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker heavyweight boxing bout on May 1st, Kieron Sharp, CEO of UK intellectual property protection body FACT, has warned of the dangers of illegally streaming the fight, being shown live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95 (€23.00).

“With the Chisora versus Parker fight taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend, and fans still unable to attend the fight or watch it inside the pub, many supporters may be tempted to turn to illegal streaming to access the fight,“ notes Sharp.

“But, many fans are unaware of the hidden dangers of boxing piracy, and it’s really important that they understand the risks. Three out of five people in the UK are unaware that illegal streaming can lead to fraud, identity theft, and malware – even links to organised crime criminal gangs. During the past 12 months, there’s been an increase in piracy over the various lockdowns with FACT having removed double the volume of illegal film links in April 2020 compared to February 2020.”

“Consumers should be aware that piracy originates from sophisticated, unlawful enterprises, putting money directly in the pockets of criminal gangs. This is not a grey area – viewing boxing through the official providers is the only way to watch the fight legally and avoid putting yourself at risk,” he advises.