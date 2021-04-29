Disney+ chooses AWS for global expansion

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company, has announced that The Walt Disney Company is leveraging AWS for the global rollout of the Disney+ streaming service.

The Walt Disney Company relies on AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider to support the growth of Disney+, which quickly surpassed 100 million subscribers only 16 months after launch in November 2019. Leveraging AWS’s fault-tolerant, highly performant infrastructure, Disney has been able to expand Disney+ into 59 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Disney+ is expanding its use of AWS’s services to include more than 50 technologies, such as machine learning, database, storage, content delivery, serverless, and analytics. For example, Disney+ uses Amazon Kinesis (a service that makes it easy to collect, process, and analyse real-time, streaming data) and Amazon DynamoDB (AWS’s key-value database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale with built-in encryption and data recovery) to ingest content, metadata, and billions of customer actions each day, which enables viewers to add content to their Watch Lists, and start watching a video and pick it up on a different device, or make recommendations for what to watch next. Disney+ also uses Amazon Timestreamto monitor the efficacy of their streaming platform.

“Disney+ has completely reinvented what’s possible in content delivery by challenging convention and using cloud technology to build a streaming product from scratch that had never been launched and marketed before on such a global scale,” said Joe Inzerillo, executive vice president & CTO, direct-to-consumer, The Walt Disney Company. “AWS has been our preferred cloud provider for years, and its proven global infrastructure and expansive suite of services has contributed meaningfully to the incredible success of Disney+.”

“Disney+ brings beloved characters and timeless stories to a global audience through world-class direct-to-consumer video services,” said Carla Stratfold, vice president of AWS global and strategic accounts at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Only AWS’s proven global infrastructure and unparalleled set of capabilities deliver the reliability, scalability, and breadth of functionality to power one of the world’s most exciting streaming services and its expansion around the world. We look forward to continuing to provide comprehensive cloud capabilities and expertise to The Walt Disney Company to help them reinvent streaming entertainment for Disney fans globally.”