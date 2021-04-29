Grass Valley extends Video Progetti deal

Grass Valley has extended its longstanding relationship with Italian broadcast distributor and systems integrator Video Progetti, strengthening its sales and support operations in the Italian market. The Grass Valley Italian support teams are now co-located at Video Progetti’s Rome headquarters, allowing greater cooperation between the two companies.

“Our ethos is about keeping our sales, service and support teams as near to the customer as possible and working directly with our longtime partner Video Progetti helps us to achieve this,” said Grass Valley’s vice president sales for EMEA, Tim Banks. “We have achieved exceptional growth over the previous year, and we are excited to cooperate more closely with them on the deployment of a series of breakthrough wins in the months ahead.”

Grass Valley and Video Progetti secured several new technology wins in the last year, including a project with Sky Italia to future-proof its studio capability with the LDX 86N cameras.

Carlo Struzzi, CEO at Video Progetti, added: “Today, broadcasters and media companies are operating in a market that is always dynamic and demands greater agility and smarter ways of working than at any time in the history of the broadcast industry. Our customers need partners with a deep knowledge of their business and operational needs and solutions that can evolve with them. Greater synergy with the Grass Valley team means we are strongly positioned to deliver the market-leading solutions and services that our customers are looking for.”

Video Progetti celebrated its 30th Anniversary in February earlier this year.