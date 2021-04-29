Netflix adds ‘Play Something’ button

Netflix has added a ‘Play Something’ option. When users hit the ‘Play Something’ button, they’ll be instantly offered a series or film based on what they’ve watched before. Or with one more click they can ‘Play Something Else’ and get something brand new, something on their watch list, or something they’ve already started.

Cameron Johnson, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, explained in a blog post: “There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there. Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch.”

The ‘Play Something’ button can be underneath the user profile name; the tenth row on the Netflix homepage; and the navigation menu on the left of the screen. For members that use screen-readers, Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech (TTS).