New Netflix HQ in Sweden

Netflix has revealed that it will be opening a new office in Stockholm, Sweden later this year that will function as a hub for the Nordic region.

The announcement comes on the heels of plans for a new Colombia office, as the streaming giant increases its original local content productions with aplomb.

In a blog post, Lina Brouneus Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions EMEA at Netflix, wrote: “Netflix has always felt at home in the Nordics. It was one of the first places outside of the US where we started making local original shows, and over the past nine years we’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the most brilliant creative talent in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.”

“By the end of this year nearly seventy original titles coming from the Nordics will be available on Netflix – films and series that have been enjoyed by the four million-plus members across the region as well as our members right around the world. In fact, almost two thirds of our members globally have chosen to watch a Nordic original film or series – made in the Nordics, watched by the world.

“Now is the time for us to get even closer to our members, the creators, filmmakers, partners and cultural communities throughout the Nordics – which is why I’m excited to announce that in the second half of this year we’re opening a Nordic office in Stockholm that will function as a hub for the region. To further support the region and to reflect the diversity of talent we work with, we will also have a small team of Netflix employees based in a satellite office in Copenhagen.”

“Today’s news is part of our growing commitment to the production of original local content all over Europe. With offices in Amsterdam, Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Brussels, and with Rome and Istanbul opening later this year, our Nordic hub will allow us to strengthen our many creative and cultural partnerships across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, to work on a growing offer of series and films throughout the region, and to bring even more diverse local stories to life for our members around the world to enjoy.”