Report: 15% of Nordic adults listen to podcasts

In the Nordics, approximately 3 million people (equivalent to 15 per cent of the population 15–74-year-olds) listen to podcasts on an average day, according to Mediavision’s Q1 figures.

Spotify and Apple are two of the main players in the market. Among those who listen to podcasts, 37 per cent choose to listen via Spotify while 20 per cent choose to listen via Apple Podcasts. Public Service is the third most popular platform for podcast listening in the Nordics.

Meanwhile, rumours have (again) surfaced that Swedish company Acast will be listed on the stock market with a market valuation potentially surpassing SEK 5 billion (€0.5bn). IPO aside, Acast has been busy with new ventures: last autumn a partnership was formed with Patreon regarding charging possibilities for podcast creators; in February news surfaced about their purchase of USpodcast company Radio Public; and recently an updated version of podcast platform Acast+ was launched.