Telefónica, Hispasat LatAm pay-TV partnership

Telefónica and Hispasat have entered into an alliance whereby satellite group Hispasat will now be responsible for distributing all TV signals managed by Media Networks Latinoamerica, owned by Telefónica, across the American continent.

With the move Telefónica will now focus on the deployment of optic fibre across the region with Hispasat managing the distribution of TV content that is included with Movistar.

In America, Movistar has 2.8 million pay-TV customers in Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentine – 600,000 via IPTV, over a million through cable and around 1.2 million via satellite.