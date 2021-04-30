Atresmedia profits fall 7.5% in Q1

From David Del Valle in Madrid
April 30, 2021
The pandemic-fuelled ad crisis has taken its toll on Spanish TV group Atresmedia which has seen its profit fall by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter to €20.1 million. Total revenues amounted to €204 million, down 8.7 per cent on the same period last year. Atresmedia’s EBITDA fell by 3.6 per cent to €34.6 million.

The TV division, including Antena 3 and La Sexta, made €192.7 million in revenues, down 8.4 per cent, hit by a 13.6 per cent decline in TV ad revenues.

The TV division, controlled by publishing house Planeta with a 41.7 per cent stake and RTL with 19.1 per cent, pulled an average audience share of 27.9 per cent across all its channels, with Antena 3 TV alone pulling in 19.3 per cent,


