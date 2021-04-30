Fightzone launches streaming service with Red Bee

Fightzone, the new global streaming service dedicated to British and international boxing, has gone live on Red Bee’s OTT platform.

Fans will be able to access over 50 live events per year streaming directly to their preferred device. Red Bee enables Fightzone to provide multiple simultaneous livestreams at broadcast quality, through pay-per-view and subscription-based options. The first event on Fightzone will be a showdown for the English Lightweight title, between Anthony Tomlinson and James Moorcroft on May 21st. The following event will decide the IBF European Heavyweight title on May 28th, between Kash Ali and Tomas Salek.

“Red Bee is the perfect technology partner for us, as we are launching the Fightzone boxing revolution,” says Jim McMunn, General Manager Fightzone. “We are building a unique destination for British and international boxing fans, with access to incredible fights, expert interviews and behind the scenes content. Red Bee’s OTT platform allows us to reach a worldwide audience and deliver broadcast grade streaming quality on any device.”



All fights, related highlights, interviews, and other content will be made available on demand on Fightzone. The content is protected through advanced geo-blocking and DRM functionality, helping Fightzone segment their audience and monetise their content rights to the fullest.

“Fightzone illustrates well how innovative and expansive content owners can make the most out of their assets, and bring engaging viewing experiences to a global audience, through our OTT platform” says, Steve Russell, Head of Product, Red Bee Media. “The obstacles are fewer than ever, when it comes to creating and expanding your own media business, and we’re looking forward to supporting Fightzone’s journey to global success.“