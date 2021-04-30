Report: US linear TV viewing time falls 14% in Q1

Samba TV has released its quarterly State of Viewership report, showing viewership losses in the linear landscape compared to Q4 2020.

According to Samba TV’s analysis, there was a 10 per cent quarter-over-quarter decline in the daily average number of TV-viewing US households consuming linear, along with a 14 per cent decline in total minutes viewed. Every month since November has progressively seen lower daily average US household tune-ins than the previous month.

On top of that, linear advertising impressions were down year-over-year across the US, UK and Germany showing that demonstrates that the industry has not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels and likely will continue to shift to digital as viewers increase time-shifting and streaming behaviours.

Report highlights include: