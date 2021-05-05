Digital video ad delivery platform from Peach

Video ad management platform Peach has launched what it says is a new, truly-convergent video offering with linear TV and digital video distribution now available in one place.

Offering an end-to-end, collaborative platform for sourcing and distributing content, it is designed to simplify video ad distribution across digital channels. It allows assets to be tracked, quality assured and guarantees all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

“Since its launch in 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising content is managed and helps power the world’s most ambitious creative,” states Ben Regensburger, CEO at Peach. “We’re proud to unveil our new and improved platform that delivers collaboration, quality, visibility and increased efficiency. Peach is simplifying digital ad distribution which our research shows could save agencies and media owners around half a day each week.”

“When Peach was founded, physical tapes were delivered on bikes and now we’re empowering the convergence of managing linear TV and digital video coming together. We will continue innovating, investing and evolving in our ad platform to ensure simple, fast and accurate convergent video delivery. Always supporting the wider creative and ad industry to deliver its best work.”

Recent research carried out by Peach into the experiences of agencies, media owners and broadcasters regularly handling digital video ad assets, showed that there’s a disconnect between a challenging workflow for agencies and media owners, compared to broadcasters.

Almost half (45 per cent) of media owners spend five hours a week managing between two to five assets for each campaign, the majority between 20MB and 30MB in size, with over half received from between two to five different locations. Forty per cent of media owners claimed to experience issues (viewing, downloading or watching the file) and delayed campaigns a few times per week.

Painting a similar picture, a third of agencies claim they delayed campaigns a few times a month and have issues a few times a week (viewing, downloading or watching the file). A quarter handle file sizes of 100MB and need to make changes a few times a month, with almost half (48 per cent) claiming to send assets to between two to five destinations for a typical campaign.

Common media owner and agency challenges included poor quality of delivery, assets not being delivered at all, or those received needing to be updated. A quarter of agencies and almost half (48 per cent) of media owners claim they could save half a day each week if they had a simpler option.

Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, Peach technology is revolutionising advertising industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security.

Designed for broadcasters, digital, social and TV, Peach aims to make it easy to work across the entire ecosystem from creative agencies, media agencies, production and advertisers to broadcasters and media owners.

Peach suggests the update will allow it to streamline complex digital ad workflows and power the creative industry through:

• Fast, accurate, broadcast-grade quality control and feedback which is always available

• The ability to instantly create files in the right format for online, social, TV, VoD, DSPs, ad servers and more

• Supplying expert 24/7 support from specialists around the world

Peach says it also improves speed to market and guarantees the best quality through:

• Ensuring that files are securely available to approved users – so businesses no longer have to rely on unsecured links

• Single sources are available around the clock / every day of the year – to save time and reduce manual errors

• Distributing directly into social channels and ad servers speeding up campaign activation

• Quality control available for every file to ensure zero rejections from media owners and tech platforms

• Continuing to deliver the highest quality file types to media owners and ad servers