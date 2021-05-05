SES banks $35m US military contract

Satellite operator SES has secured a US government contract for its Government Solutions division. The contract award is worth $35 million and will supply connectivity in support of a major US Department of Defense combatant command.

SES, in its statement, said: “[The contract] provides reach-back capabilities from forward-stationed units in remote locations to Europe, the solution includes a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) network which has the performance to support emerging mission needs and is capable of handling smaller, sub-metre, antennas.”

“The VSAT network provides over 100 Mbps of throughput using multiple access methods, from time division multiple access (TDMA) that is shared sequentially and frequency division multiple access (FDMA) allowing simultaneous transmission, to various types of remote deployments and end-users. The satellite service provides expansive coverage of countries from Turkey to Pakistan, with reach-back to Europe, enabling collaborative tools and enhanced situational awareness in a distributed way,” added SES.

“We are proud to provide satellite communications support for this critical combatant command mission,” said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). “This new programme allows personnel to reach out to the tactical edge for fast and dependable real-time data and represents a further extension of our current mission support to warfighters using both GEO and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite communications capabilities.”