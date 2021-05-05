VIZIO adds 10 free channels on SmartCast TV

VIZIO has added 10 lifestyle streaming channels to SmartCast, its smart TV operating system, providing access to around-the-clock programming completely free to all SmartCast viewers.

The free channels include PeopleTV, QVC, HSN, Jack Hanna, Love Nature, Real Wild, Fuse Sweat, Absolute History, Revry and Horse & Country.

“With the launch of these additional lifestyle channels and apps, SmartCast viewers will be able to access even more content that aligns with their interests, their experiences, and their lives,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. “From entertainment news to nature and from travel to shopping and more, we’re committed to continually expanding our offering with diverse programming and content that delivers what SmartCast consumers want.”

The new channels can be found under the ‘VIZIO Free Channels’ section from the SmartCast Home screen.