Ericsson, Samsung sign patent licence agreement

Ericsson and Samsung have agreed a multi-year agreement on global patent licences between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-licence agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1st 2021.

Furthermore, Ericsson and Samsung have agreed on technology cooperation projects to advance the mobile industry in open standardisation and create valuable solutions for consumers and enterprises.

This settlement ends complaints filed by both companies before the US International Trade Commission (USITC) as well as the ongoing lawsuits in several countries and confirms the value of the strong patent portfolios of both companies. The details of the agreement are confidential and will not be disclosed.

Ericsson’s IPR licensing revenues continue to be affected by several factors, mainly expired patent license agreements pending renewal, geopolitical impact on the handset market, technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects going forward. In the second quarter 2021, IPR licensing revenues, including the new agreement covering sales from January 1st 2021, are expected to be SEK2 billion (€0.2bn) to SEK2.5 billion.

Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said: “We are delighted to sign a mutually beneficial agreement with Samsung. This important deal confirms the value of our patent portfolio and further illustrates Ericsson’s commitment to FRAND principles.”