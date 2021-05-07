Sweden: Extreme E on Sportkanalen

Extreme E, the electric off-road racing series, has confirmed Sweden’s leading channel Sportkanalen as the latest addition to its broadcasting portfolio. C More, Sportkanalen’s digital channel, is popular throughout Sweden and will air live coverage of Extreme E’s X Prixs as well as the preview, review, and magazine shows in both Swedish and English. Coverage of the championship will also be available on C More’s OTT digital platform.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “Sweden is a vital market for Extreme E and I am delighted to welcome Sportkanalen and C More to our broadcast menu. The population’s increasing usage of electric vehicles is great to see, particularly as the benefits of electrification are one of the key pillars of our championship. In addition, we also have an impressive cohort of Swedish talent amongst our driver line up this year. We are thrilled to have the likes of Johan Kristoffersson, Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky , Timmy Hansen and Mattias Ekström on the grid and I’m confident that this, as well as the ever-important environmental stories behind our sport for purpose series, will make for a captivating show for C More and Sportkanalen’s audiences.”

Johan Cederqvist, Head of C More channels and rights, added: “Extreme E will be a strong complement to our other sports rights on Sportkanalen and C More. People in Sweden have a great interest in motorsport and Extreme E has a natural place in our portfolio.”