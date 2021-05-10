Bitmovin launches Cloud Connect

Bitmovin, a specialist in online streaming video technology, has announced Bitmovin Cloud Connect, a new offering that enables OTT content providers working on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Azure platforms to deploy Bitmovin’s encoding solution in their existing cloud.

Bitmovin Cloud Connect is a new offering that may be used simultaneously with the company’s Bitmovin Managed Cloud. Bitmovin says that the combination of these two services provides developers with more flexibility and added failover capabilities than ever before.

“Many of our customers have made significant investments in cloud services,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO, and Co-founder, Bitmovin. “Additionally, many organisations have strict security guidelines that mandate the work be done within their current environment. With Bitmovin Cloud Connect, customers will have the flexibility to take advantage of all of Bitmovin’s benefits in the comfort and safety of their own development environment.”