Scudamore joins Monterosa board

Monterosa, the company behind the Real-time Engagement Platform (RTEP), Monterosa / Interaction Cloud, has announced former Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore as a non-executive director, as the business scales its media and sport offering globally.

Monterosa is consolidating digital engagement experiences into Monterosa / Interaction Cloud. The platform connects organisations to their audiences directly, gaining more unique users, and offering those users enhanced experiences.

Monterosa has already established strong customer relationships in the media and sports sectors with global brands including ITV, ViacomCBS, Liverpool FC and IMG Arena.

Tom McDonnell, Monterosa CEO commented: “We are privileged and delighted to have Richard join us at a pivotal time for both sport, broadcasters and our own business. Real-time Engagement has helped make a year of pandemic restrictions a little more bearable and has opened the eyes of many to what is possible in future – both at home and in the real world. We share an ambition to help sport and entertainment properties evolve their proposition to fans with technology, and to sustain their commercial future in doing so.”

Scudamore added: “Monterosa is leading the way through their deep appreciation of real-time engagement with fans and audiences, delivering an enhanced version of favourite sporting and entertainment experiences. It is a privilege to be asked to add my experience to a great team”