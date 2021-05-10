Sky Media, The Trade Desk programmatic partnership

Global advertising technology company, The Trade Desk, has announced a partnership with Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky.

The partnership will allow advertisers using The Trade Desk’s technology platform to access Sky Media’s premium broadcaster VoD content. Starting with select channels, the partnership will develop to allow brands and marketers to reach audiences across the entire Sky Media portfolio including Sky Sports, Movies and Entertainment through its OTT streaming service, Connected TV and mobile offerings.

For the first time, Sky Media’s VoD inventory will be available programmatically, powered by Freewheel, giving the broadcaster enhanced access to a range of prominent brands and media agencies.

This marks a significant expansion for The Trade Desk as the platform’s clients will now have access to ad inventory from two of the three biggest UK broadcasters. The Trade Desk says that the integration means advertisers will benefit from a simpler, easier ad-buying process with Sky Media, enjoying real time reporting, transparency of impressions, reach and frequency, as well as having access to ad frequency control and capping which is new to broadcaster video-on-demand advertising.

Phil Duffield, UK Vice President at The Trade Desk, commented: “Connected TV is widely recognised as one of the most exciting developments in advertising today – now supercharged by the power of programmatic data. We are thrilled to be able to announce our latest partnership with Sky Media. With the help of our technology, brands can enjoy the benefits of digital on a premium channel, while broadcasters can grow revenue by learning what each impression is truly worth. This integration represents a significant expansion for The Trade Desk in the UK in terms of CTV access for our clients. With Sky, we are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership – watch this space for greater collaboration to come.”

Dev Sangani, Director of Capabilities at Sky Media, added “We are delighted to now integrate with The Trade Desk and offer premium inventory to advertisers programmatically. The partnership will evolve to give advertisers full access to Sky Media’s portfolio of content, as well as enable buyers to reap the benefits of the targeting and flexibility of programmatic with privacy at the forefront.”