UK cinema chains confirm reopening

Following the government’s green light for the next phase of lockdown lifting to go ahead next week, cinema chains Cineworld, Odeon and Vue have confirmed they will be reopening their screens across the UK.

In a statement, Vue said: “We’re very excited to announce that we will be opening all our venues in England, Scotland and Wales on Monday 17 May, with tickets now on sale.”

In its statement, Odeon said: “The biggest and best screens to fill your unobstructed view – from our best cinema experience in iSense to IMAX and Dolby Cinema; exhilarating, state-of-the-art surround sound that places you at the heart of the action; and the immeasurable magic of sharing the experience with others – the gasps, shrieks and belly laughs. It all combines into a bit of affordable, everyday magic that we call the Joy of Cinema. It’s at ODEON again from 17 May, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Bucking the trend of reopening on May 17th, in its statement, Cineworld said: “We are excited to announce that our cinemas in England will re-open on May 19. We will announce the re-opening of our remaining cinemas in due course.”



Cinema schedules are initially largely fleshed out by 2021 Oscar winners, many of which are already available on streaming services, such as Sound of Metal, Nomadland and Judas and the Black Messiah, but brand new releases this May include Peter Rabbit 2, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, The Unholy, Those Who Wish Me Dead and A Quiet Place 2. Marvel’s Black Widow will launch on July 9th (the same it will be available via PVoD on Disney+), whilst the much delayed James Bond movie No Time To Die is currently scheduled for September 30th.

Cinemas in the Republic of Ireland will remain closed for the time being in line with government guidance.