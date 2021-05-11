Zoom partners with European Tour

The European Tour has announced a multi-year partnership with Zoom Video Communications.

As the European Tour’s Official Unified Communications Partner, Zoom will provide communications services including virtual and collaborative experiences for media, commercial partners, hospitality guests and the Tour’s global fanbase, through exclusive live-sport experiences.

Zoom will deliver virtual press conferences and facilitate key stakeholder activities at tournaments via the new Zoom Media Centre launched at this week’s Betfred British Masters, whilst also providing its services to the European Challenge Tour and Legends Tour.

In doing so, Zoom will assist the European Tour to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to its remote operations including tournament planning, which will reduce its carbon emissions by using its virtual communications services and enhanced collaboration services in the future.



Guy Kinnings, Deputy CEO European Tour, Ryder Cup Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Zoom as the Official Unified Communications platform of the European Tour. The way each of us interacts has changed considerably over the past 12 to 18 months and we are excited to fully leverage the broad capabilities and services of Zoom to our wider business, creating innovative solutions for driving future engagement with players, media, partners and our fans.”

Michael Cole, Chief Technology Officer at the European Tour, added: “Leveraging the cloud-based and unified communications of Zoom will enable the European Tour to become even more agile as an organisation and provide unparalleled levels of collaboration in the delivery of our world-class global tournaments.”

Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer at Zoom, said: “We are thrilled to enter a multi-year partnership with the European Tour. Through a combination of virtual and on-site activations we will provide a seamless hybrid and collaborative model shaping the future of sports events for all stakeholders involved including media, commercial partners, hospitality guests and the fans.”