TiVo frontrunner to acquire MobiTV

May 12, 2021
TiVo/Xperi and Roku have joined Amino in bidding for the MobiTV assets – with TiVo currently lodging the highest bid.

TiVo ended the first stage of MobiTV’s bankruptcy auction on May 11th with a lead bid of $15.5 million, with the restart scheduled for later today (May 12th).

TiVo’s “overbid” has usurped the combination of a joint $5 million bid by Roku for MobiTV’s intellectual property assets; and a $10 million bid by the UK’s Amino for the broader “going concern” portion of MobiTV’s business.

MobiTV is currently in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the US.


