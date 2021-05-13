Acorn TV launches on Spain’s Orange TV

Spain’s Orange TV has added Acorn TV, the streaming service of AMC Networks offering TV series from Britain and other English-speaking countries. Acorn TV offers subscribers of Orange TV a wide range of drama, mystery and comedy series and miniseries from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada, in both their Castilian dubbed and subtitled versions.

Orange TV customers can subscribe to the streaming service for €3.99 a month. As a launch promotion, all subscribers who sign up to Acorn TV before June 9th will be able to use the service free of charge for the first month.

Acorn TV’s launch within Orange TV’s broad catalogue of content is a step further in Orange’s collaboration with AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE). The relationship was strengthened last year when the operator was the first to launch the on-demand service AMC Selekt, in addition to the thematic Terror bouquet, the inclusion of the television channel Somos (as a part of the premium Spanish cinema bouquet of FlixOlé and Somos) and the recent launch of the linear channel SELEKT.

José Antonio Guzmán, Head of Strategy and Negotiation at Orange TV, commented: “The essence of our offering is making sure our subscribers can access the best television content from the international market at any time. Thanks to the addition of Acorn TV, they will now also be able to enjoy an initial catalogue of more than 800 episodes of British productions provided by the service, whose prestige within the world of entertainment knows no borders.”

Matthew Graham, Acorn TV’s General Manager, added: “We are very excited to continue expanding our distribution alongside Orange TV, one of the main telecommunications operators in Spain, and we areeager for Orange viewers to have the opportunity to watch some of the very best in television from Britain and beyond, with most of these series available for the first time in Spain.”

Launch titles on Acorn TV in spain includes Apple Tree Yard Capital, Doc Martin, Striking Out Collision, No Offence, Finding Joy, Kingdom, Inspector Morse, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Picnic at Hanging Rock and many more.