Telefónica doubles profit, strengthens FTTH

Despite a nine per cent cut in its €10 billion revenues, Telefónica managed to increase its operating profit by 118.3 per cnt to €886 million in the first quarter of the year versus the same period last year.

The Spanish telco also reached 25.7 million FTTH connections in the country, up 432,000 year-on-year, and 137.1 million globally, up six per cent. As a whole, 53 per cent of its total broadband lines worldwide are FTTH, with a growth of 23.5 per cent over the last year.

As for pay-TV, Telefónica has eight million subscribers, down 3.5 per cent. In Spain, pay-TV subscriptions dropped by 3.4 per cent to less than 4 million customers and an ARPU in convergent packages of €89.57.

In Spain, Telefónica reported flat revenues of €3 billion in the first quarter, down 0.9 per cent.