VIDGO expands line up to over 95 channels

OTT TV streaming service VIDGO is pleased to announce the addition of 6 News and Family Entertainment channels, including i24News, NewsNation, Family Entertainment TV (FETV), Vrtuo Sports, Classic Reruns, and BYU TV to the Vidgo English package.

Vidgo boasts the most comprehensive English streaming solution with over 95 Channels of popular content. Beyond a great line up, the company continues to see significant market growth through a current promotional offer for new customers- $10 for the first month of service, and the standard Vidgo rate of $55 per month thereafter. Qualified new subscribers* can sign up today at Vidgo.com to enjoy the best value in streaming.

“We are proud to welcome our 6 new channels to Vidgo. They are each a great testament to our growing customer appetite for the best options in streaming, delivered in one simple package. It’s also exciting to offer our new customers this valuable content at a great promotional price,” said Scott Aiken, Chief Marketing Officer. “The addition of these local channels, news, sports and family entertainment options, makes Vidgo the logical choice for everyone.”

Vidgo is the first vMVPD to carry i24NEWS in the United States. i24NEWS is an international TV news channel based in Tel Aviv, Israel that offers a mix of traditional newscasts and breaking news coverage with roundtable analysis of current events and talk shows. The network is a vital source of unbiased international and domestic news for viewers in the Middle East and, since its launch in the United States in 2017, for those in the U.S. who seek out international news from the region.

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to over 50 million households and provides American households a trusted option for family entertainment. FETV features classic and inspirational programming the whole family can enjoy. The FETV lineup includes many popular television series from the 50’s through the 90’s, such as Perry Mason, Hazel, Matlock, Bewitched, The Lone Ranger, and more.

Vrtuo Sports is a new channel founded by 18-year NBA Veteran Terry Cummings available exclusively on Vidgo. Vrtuo provides a fresh perspective of sports, news, and entertainment. Terry is joined by NFL Legends Merrill Hodge and Corey Harris who will provide unique interviews, insights, and analysis of sports and athletes from around the country.

BYU TV is the family entertainment brand that young people want, parents trust, and that families enjoy together. With family at its core, BYUtv is a non-commercial, value-based television network that brings an inspiring, uplifting, and entertaining experience into 54 million homes across the nation. BYUtv is part of BYU Broadcasting, which is owned by Brigham Young University.