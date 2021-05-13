YouTube’s Frot-Coutaz named CEO of Sky Studios

Cécile Frot-Coutaz has been appointed CEO of Sky Studios, Sky’s production and development arm across Europe.

In her new role, Frot-Coutaz will take on the funding, development, production, and commissioning teams for scripted Sky Originals, working closely with Sky’s Content leads in each market, to deliver premium comedy, drama, and documentary to Sky’s 24 million customers across Europe.

Frot-Coutaz will also take charge of Sky Studios global portfolio of production companies which includes Blast! Films, Jupiter Entertainment, True North and Love Productions, creator of the Great British Bake Off. As CEO, her remit also includes Sky Studios Elstree, the new film and TV studios that will house 13 sound stages and is set to open next year.



Currently Head of YouTube in EMEA and formerly CEO of global production company Fremantle, Frot-Coutaz will sit on Sky’s Group Executive and will take up her post in September 2021.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky said: “Cécile is a global leader in content and entertainment and has the bold vision and unique mix of experience needed to take Sky Studios to the next level of becoming a European production powerhouse. She is perfectly suited to lead Sky Studios as we ramp up our investment in original content and look ahead to cameras rolling at Sky Studios Elstree next year.”

Frot-Coutaz added: “Sky is a company that I have always admired as a content maker, as a partner and as a consumer. Like the rest of the industry I have witnessed the launch of Sky Studios just over two years ago and have seen the ambition and speed by which the organisation has grown. I could not pass up the opportunity to lead the studio through its next phase of growth and look forward to getting started later this year.”

Current Chief Executive Gary Davey, who launched Sky Studios in 2019, remains with the business to ensure a smooth transition before retiring later this year.